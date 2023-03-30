Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hammer Technology Trading Up 5.5 %

HMMR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 2,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,384. Hammer Technology has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in providing wireless telecommunication services. It also focuses on providing digital stored value technology through its HammerPay mobile payments platform. The company was founded on September 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

