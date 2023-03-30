Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hammer Technology Trading Up 5.5 %
HMMR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 2,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,384. Hammer Technology has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
