Head to Head Analysis: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) versus Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Veritex pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritex and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $502.23 million 2.03 $146.32 million $2.71 6.96 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $81.12 million 2.22 $16.12 million $2.85 11.22

Volatility and Risk

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Veritex has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Veritex and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 2 1 0 2.33 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Given Veritex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 29.13% 10.31% 1.30% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.88% 14.43% 0.97%

Summary

Veritex beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

