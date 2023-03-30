Head to Head Review: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $24.95 million 1.75 $290,000.00 $0.08 19.00

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 7.43, indicating that its stock price is 643% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93% Digihost Technology 11.48% 4.90% 4.19%

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.