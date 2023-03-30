Head-To-Head Survey: Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) & Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) and Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Organigram shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Organigram shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sio Gene Therapies and Organigram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$71.89 million N/A N/A Organigram $158.75 million 1.29 -$11.23 million ($0.03) -21.67

Analyst Recommendations

Organigram has higher revenue and earnings than Sio Gene Therapies.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sio Gene Therapies and Organigram, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sio Gene Therapies 1 1 0 0 1.50 Organigram 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $0.80, suggesting a potential upside of 97.24%. Organigram has a consensus price target of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Organigram’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organigram is more favorable than Sio Gene Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Sio Gene Therapies and Organigram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sio Gene Therapies N/A -55.94% -48.33% Organigram -4.97% -6.00% -5.30%

Summary

Organigram beats Sio Gene Therapies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focuses on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis, such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Organigram

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. It focuses on producing cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers. The firm’s brands include Adult Recreational and Medical. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

