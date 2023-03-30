Hedera Price Reaches $0.0640 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $106.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00061527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00039851 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017744 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.365414 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06551483 USD and is up 8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $92,053,295.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

