Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Heineken has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

