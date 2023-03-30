Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €67.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($72.04) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €1.12 ($1.20) on Thursday, reaching €70.80 ($76.13). 680,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.41. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

