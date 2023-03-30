Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.17

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 37205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $744.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,500,000 after buying an additional 118,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

