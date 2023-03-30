Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 19,283 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 19,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $55,149.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,926,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $237,205.50.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of HGBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 79,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

