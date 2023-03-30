holoride Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and $100,952.31 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.52 or 0.06315523 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017670 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04567728 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $96,572.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

