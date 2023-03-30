Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Shares Up 2%

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.30 and last traded at C$21.27. 1,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.85.

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.