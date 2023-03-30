Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Up 1.9%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$49.60 and last traded at C$49.60. 11,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 35,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.68.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.