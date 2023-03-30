Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 781,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,748,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,020.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 175,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,406,000 after buying an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,251. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $260.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.