Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 781,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,748,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,020.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 175,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,406,000 after buying an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.22.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).
See Also
