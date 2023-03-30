Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,673,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 4,445,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,092.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRNNF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRNNF remained flat at $28.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,484. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.