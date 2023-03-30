Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.69

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 4496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

HY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $848.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.38%.

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

