iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.52

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.52 and traded as high as C$84.40. iA Financial shares last traded at C$83.31, with a volume of 188,532 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.55.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total value of C$783,545.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

