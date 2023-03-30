Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the February 28th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 3,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,333. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

About Iberdrola

See Also

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

