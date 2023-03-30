Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the February 28th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Iberdrola Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 3,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,333. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $12.37.
About Iberdrola
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDSF)
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.