ICON Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $210.43 million and $11.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 951,611,855 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 951,519,543.5166652 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20942492 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,921,468.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

