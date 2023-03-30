ICON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.46 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $205.24 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 951,858,404 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 951,611,854.5100949 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2198789 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $11,670,951.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

