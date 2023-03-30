Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Up 1.6%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.82. 4,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOMN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

