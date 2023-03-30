Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,407.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,591,969 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,759.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 64,753 shares of company stock worth $501,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC remained flat at $7.44 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,513. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.