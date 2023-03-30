Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner Buys 344,592 Shares

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,213,586 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 51,074 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $188,973.80.
Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of INZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on INZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.