Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner Buys 344,592 Shares

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,213,586 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 51,074 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $188,973.80.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.