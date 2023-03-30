Insider Buying: Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Major Shareholder Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,192,277.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,562 shares of Absolute Software stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,240.62.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Absolute Software stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00.

Absolute Software Trading Up 0.5 %

ABST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 95,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,189. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $399.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absolute Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

