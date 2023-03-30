Insider Buying: Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Insider Buys 3,873 Shares of Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Josephine Dixon acquired 3,873 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £5,925.69 ($7,280.61).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

LON BBH traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 149.60 ($1.84). 673,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,206. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.40 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.40 ($2.38). The company has a market cap of £821.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2,128.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.89.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,571.43%.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

