Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £158,632.64 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston bought 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($194,904.34).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($183.81).

On Monday, February 20th, Andrew Livingston bought 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 723 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($177.66).

On Thursday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($186.78).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 682.40 ($8.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.20 ($9.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.21.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 3,230.77%.

HWDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.69) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.11) to GBX 580 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.37).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

