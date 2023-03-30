Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires £14,925.75 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne acquired 19,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £14,925.75 ($18,338.56).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 149 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £149 ($183.07).

On Monday, January 16th, Simon Bourne acquired 165 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($184.48).

ITM Power Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 74.34 ($0.91) on Thursday. ITM Power Plc has a one year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 404 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.05 million, a P/E ratio of -531.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ITM Power

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.33 ($4.10).

(Get Rating)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.