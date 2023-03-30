Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells 5,730 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 5,730 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $109,901.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 35,766 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $733,918.32.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,533 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $192,016.59.

On Monday, March 20th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $42,960.50.

On Friday, March 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 30,153 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $551,498.37.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,417 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $505,021.14.

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $316,416.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 512,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

