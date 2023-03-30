International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $112.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.44.

ICAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

ICAGY stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.10. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

