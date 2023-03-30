International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.87

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.87 and traded as high as $25.37. International Game Technology shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 507,148 shares changing hands.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

