Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 30th (AMT, APLE, AU, BGAOY, CAPL, CCI, DRH, EQNR, ERIC, FLNC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 30th:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $234.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $244.00.

Get American Tower Co alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Moffett Nathanson currently has $155.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $161.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $350.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $245.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $116.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $109.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $312.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.