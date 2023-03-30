Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 30th (ARCT, AU, BIG, CROMF, HUBG, KR, LKREF, LRN, NLST, PPRQF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 30th:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a buy rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

