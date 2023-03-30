Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 30th (ARCT, AU, BIG, CROMF, HUBG, KR, LKREF, LRN, NLST, PPRQF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 30th:
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a buy rating.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
