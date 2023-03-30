Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 0.6 %

Gentex Announces Dividend

GNTX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,680. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

