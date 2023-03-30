Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.95. 631,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

