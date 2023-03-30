Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,704 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

BX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.76. 1,899,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.