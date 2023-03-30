Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,566. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

