Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 280 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

LOW stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.69. 768,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,067. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

