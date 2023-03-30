Investors Buy Large Volume of World Wrestling Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,077 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 4,900 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,064.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 189,902 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 266,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,311. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

