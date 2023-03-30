IOTA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.55 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $594.65 million and $12.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001252 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010427 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000115 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
