iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Lifted by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
