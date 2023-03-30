iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Lifted by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.