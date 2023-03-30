iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 5,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 104,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEWJ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $8,509,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 648,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after buying an additional 166,959 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1,543.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 133,386 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

