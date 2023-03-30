iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,165,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 176,387 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 140,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 172,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,862. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

