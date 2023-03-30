iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 132,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,645. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.