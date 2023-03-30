iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,094,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.83. 15,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

