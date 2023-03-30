iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 8,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $23.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.