iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,090,000 after buying an additional 6,447,485 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 276,549 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,595,000 after acquiring an additional 252,867 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,558,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 233,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,922,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $121.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

