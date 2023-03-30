iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.7% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

