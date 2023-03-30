iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 371,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,875.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,305. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

