iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $238.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.