iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.