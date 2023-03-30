iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

TIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

